Weekend Forecast

Rain chances remain high to start the weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a wet start to the weekend in NWFL. Rain chances will be 100% Friday night into Saturday morning. Those rain chances drop to 70-90% Saturday during the day with the rain becoming more spotty by the afternoon and evening. Rainfall totals will be 1.5″-3″ Friday night into Saturday. Temperatures will be in the 50s Saturday morning with highs near 60 on Saturday. Winds will be N/NW at 10-15 mph. By Sunday skies will clear and become sunny. Temperatures will start in the low to mid 40s Sunday and warm to near 60 by the afternoon. The weather remains sunny Sunday through Tuesday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

