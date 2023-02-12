Breezy but sunny forecast by Sunday afternoon

2/11 Weather
By Daniel Nyman
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy Saturday folks!

It’s a damp and dreary evening out there, with a cool breeze settling in following today’s frontal system. Overnight tonight, rainfall will wane substantially, with only a few showers lingering at the coast. Winds will pick up out of the west at 15 mph with gusts as high as 25. Mostly cloudy skies will also linger overnight, and continue into the morning hours Sunday.

Sunday will see the return of sunshine in the afternoon, but that won’t do much work on our high temperatures. Sustained winds around lunchtime will be around 20mph with gusts as high as 30 mph; thankfully things quiet down during the afternoon. Otherwise, our Sunday forecast appears dry with rough conditions at the beach and out on the water.

Throughout the week, we’ll enter yet another gradual warming trend. With highs in the mid-60s on Monday, nearing 70 by Tuesday. We’ll emerge into the 70s on Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of our next chance for rainfall - and possibly severe weather - Thursday night into Friday.

Get all the details in the latest WJHG weathercast.

