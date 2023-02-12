Chipola 5K Challenge 75th Anniversary Run

Marianna, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Runners braved the gloomy rainy weather Saturday morning to participate in a 5k challenge for the 75th anniversary of Chipola College.

More than 100 runners registered for the event. College officials tell NewsChannel 7 that despite the weather conditions they still had a great turnout.

“We had 115 registered runners but 78 came through and ran the course today despite the rain. Butt it was actually wonderful weather. I call it the heavens opened up for us for a little bit and it was just light rain. It was a wonderful turnout and I think everybody really enjoyed themselves,” Allyson Howell, the Director of ACE Lab, said.

The race was just one of many events the college has had to celebrate its anniversary.

