Rain holds off for annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade

By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 9:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The streets of St. Andrews were packed to the brim for the annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade Saturday afternoon. The event was scheduled to happen rain or shine. Lucky for those in attendance, the rain stopped before the parade kicked off.

Friday’s festivities, however, were a different story, the kid’s parade did have to be canceled.

But on Saturday, 30 floats made their way down Beck Avenue tossing hundreds of beads into the crowd.

“Everybody is excited to be a part of the parade, it’s a good job for the Krew of St. Andrews, it just gives us St. Andrews some more limelight,” Cynthia, a Beck Avenue resident, said.

For some, the event is just all about having a good time.

“We have to have a good time just everybody getting together enjoying food drinks and just partying all day,” Jackie, a Panama City resident, said.

The party for Mari Gras was an all-day event Saturday and continues into Sunday.

A pet parade kicks off at 2:30 p.m. For a full list of events click here.

