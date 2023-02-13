Affordable flower bouquets with Sarah Kirkland Marler Designs

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you needing a last-minute Valentine’s Day gift idea? Sarah Kirkland Marler joined the NewsChannel 7 Today team to share tips on how to put together a flower bouquet.

Marler said she purchased bundles of different types of flowers from Publix and said you can get them at any grocery store. She was able to buy enough flowers for four bouquets for under $100.

This easy and thoughtful gift is sure to make anyone feel loved for the holiday.

Flower bouquet by Sarah Kirkland Marler Designs.
Flower bouquet by Sarah Kirkland Marler Designs.(WJHG)

You can connect with Marler on Facebook here if you are in need of design help.

For more on how to make a stunning and affordable bouquet, you can watch the videos attached to this article.

