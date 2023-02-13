Annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras Pet Parade ends on high note

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Pets of all shapes and sizes strutted their best Mardi-Gras attire Sunday afternoon for a good cause. The Krewe of St. Andrews held its annual pet parade Sunday afternoon.

Organizers said money raised at the event goes toward charity.

The parade route began at Oaks by the Bay park and wrapped up by Uncle Earnie’s.

Dogs weren’t the only ones in attendance.

“We had over 50 registrants,” Krewe of St. Andrews President Moe Parker said. “I don’t know the final count, but it’s not only dogs. We had a couple of goats, a cat. I don’t know about a feathery friend. We may have had one of those, too.”

Parker said the pet parade has been a staple in the community for at least 10 years.

Other event officials said around $500 were raised in pet registrations.

That money is said to go toward the Bay County Humane Society.

