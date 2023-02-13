FREEDOM FRIDAY: Benjamin Phillips

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Each Friday on NewsChannel 7 at 4, we highlight an overcomer of addiction in our Freedom Friday segment.

After going away to be a college drummer on the Troy University marching band’s drumline, a teacher’s son is brought back to his hometown of Chipley, away from a lifestyle he had grown to love.

Coming from a small town and a family with a passion for music, found Benjamin Phillips found himself feeling like an outsider at home.

That’s until he met friends who were playing the wrong notes.

“We were drinking and using drugs heavily at that house. So that really snowballed me into it. My ex had broken up with me on my birthday that year and I got a speeding ticket that same day,” Phillips said.

That struck a chord with his family.

He found himself addicted and later and homeless, after burning many bridges with loved ones.

He found himself again, being different from the people around him.

This time, he embraced it.

“I was there, I wasn’t court ordered. I was there on my own free will. 80 to 90 percent of these guys there were court ordered and had just gotten out of prison,” Phillips added.

A high school friend connected him to Eagle’s Nest in Virginia.

After about a decade of using, he decided it was time to turn around and march to a new beat.

He’s now celebrating more than a year of being clean.

“That’s the first time I can say I’ve been anywhere near that long in sobriety in ten years,” Phillips said.

This time, he wanted to come back to his hometown.

“There wasn’t any places here in Chipley, but they had just recently opened this. So, I was like, oh, there’s a transition house in Chipley, where I’m from. Ok, that’s where I want to go,” Phillips added.

That’s where he found himself a new band of brothers, at New Story Ministries.

“Especially in addiction, a lot of people, they find their way into addiction because they’re looking for acceptance and love that they’re not getting somewhere,” said the Founder of the organization, Ronny Brown.

“To be that for them in sobriety. but also, in the Christian community. That’s what our heart is for this ministry,” Brown added.

Phillips says ultimately, staying sober is a choice you have to make each day, “God can change your life, but you’ve got to put that effort in to change and you’ve got to want to change, and he’ll do the rest.”

He recommends staying busy and don’t get off the path of what you learned in recovery.

He says he attends several church meetings each week and spends plenty of time with loved ones.

One of those meetings open to the public is called “More Than Conquerors.”

The faith-based support and recovery group meets every Monday at 7 p.m. at Connections Worship Center in Chipley.

The leader of the meetings is Derick Balkcom, an Overcomer who has also been featured on NewsChannel 7 at 4′s Freedom Friday.

As far as New Story Ministries goes, Brown and his wife expect the band of brothers to keep growing.

They plan to fill two additional rooms at their transitional home and Mrs. Brown is expecting a son this March.

Newschannel 7 at 4 will share more about New Story Ministries founder Ronny Brown next week on Freedom Friday, including how his brush with health problems, his own, and his late father’s, did not shake his addiction, but we’ll share what he says did get him to live a life of permanent sobriety.

