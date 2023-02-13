Head-on collision in Jackson County, driver with serious injuries

The collision happened on Caverns Road on the Chipola River Bridge.
The collision happened on Caverns Road on the Chipola River Bridge.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Three people were injured after a head-on crash in Jackson County.

On Monday morning, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a sedan was traveling southbound on Caverns Road on the Chipola River Bridge. A pick-up truck was traveling northbound.

At some point, officials say the sedan driver crossed the centerline and colllided with the pick-up truck.

The sedan driver was reported with serious injuries, while the pick-up truck driver and the passenger came away with minor.

