Locals with family in Syria and Turkey, in disbelief after deadly earthquakes

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Devastation and disbelief as the death toll continues to climb past 30,00 after earthquakes hit Turkey and Syria on February 6th.

“They have no shelter they have no food they have no clothes they left everything behind, so it is a really tragic catastrophe that happened so suddenly. The world is trying to help,” Dr. Hashem Mubarak, said.

Many survivors are now rendered homeless.

For those in Panama City with loved ones living in either country the videos are hard to watch.

“I have some family in Syria who were affected too. They were like we can’t go back to that houses anymore we are in the streets. Some people died too. We have, our school the Panama City Advanced School, and we have some people, we have relatives that are in Syria now, but we don’t know anything about them. So it is really dangerous, and we can pray for them and do whatever we can,” Mohammad Alkader, Panama City Advanced School Student, said.

Panama City pediatrician Dr. Yahia Rahim has four sisters living near the country’s border. He tells NewsChannel 7 it took four days after the earthquakes for him to get word that they were okay.

“It is really touching to know that they are alive it is very exciting. You cannot describe it unfortunately unless you live in that situation. We have been here during Hurricane Michael it was really hard. Here we did not have casualties. But there you have causalities no home, street and it is extremely cold. In underserved areas there is no water electricity no nothing it is really hard,” Dr. Rahim said.

Dr. Rahim plans to go to both countries soon to help in any way he can.

If you would like to donate, you can click here to read a story about an organization that is helping with relief efforts.

