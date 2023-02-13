Seahawks Celebrating a School First

By Braden Maloy
Published: Feb. 12, 2023
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The South Walton Seahawks claimed the 4A District 1 title this past Friday over at Bay in a thriller that came down to the final seconds. It was a win that meant a lot to the Seahawks program, not only because it was the schools first district title, but because they were finally able to overcome the mountain that was Bay.

South Walton had gone 0-2 against the Tornadoes during the regular season, keeping both games extremely close but never being able finish it out. Friday night was a different story and Coach Martin said it means a lot.

“I think it’s affirmation of what we’re doing is the right thing to be doing and guys have been getting better throughout the year. We’re playing well at the right time we’ve had some seniors stepping up. Really, the whole talk afterwards was just to celebrate the players honestly. You know, all that they’ve accomplished has been really exciting to watch.”

Today was selection Sunday for the high school boys. The Seahawks found out there were the designated 7 seed and will travel over to Paxon for round 1 on Tuesday.

