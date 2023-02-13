State Road crash, minor injuries

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A rear-end crash occurred in Jackson County Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

Around 7:51 a.m., troopers say an SUV was stopped facing north on State Road 71, south of Dogwood Drive, waiting for a vehicle to turn on Dogwood.

A sedan was reportedly traveling north on SR-71. Officials say due to the hilltop, the sedan driver was unable to see the SUV stopped in the roadway and crashed into the SUV’s rear.

Both vehicles were able to pull onto the east shoulder, north of the collision area. The SUV driver and one of the passengers had minor injuries.

