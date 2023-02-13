Sunny skies but a chilly start

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start over the Panhandle this morning on satellite and radar with clear skies. We’ll see plenty of sunshine in today’s forecast. But it’ll be chilly sunshine in the morning!

We’re getting the day started in the 30s inland to near 40 on the coast. Dress warmly out the door this morning as we’ll want the extra layer for much of the day. We’ll reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees by lunch today. Under the sunshine this afternoon, temperatures warm into the mid 60s for a very seasonal feel. You’ll be able to shed the extra layer into the afternoon. But keep it handy for any late afternoon or evening plans as we’ll start to cool off quickly.

Lows tonight won’t get quite as chilly as this morning’s temperatures. We’ll cool off into the 40s tonight for a very seasonal start to our Tuesday for February.

High pressure cruises by the Southeast early on this week to bring about the abundant sunshine today. As it shifts to our east tomorrow, we’ll see a southerly breeze kick in by the afternoon. That will bring about a few more clouds in our skies. But also warm temperatures into the low 70s for Valentine’s Day.

All plans are a go on Tuesday for Valentine’s! It’ll be a very comfortable day, and a cool evening for any dinner plans to dress slightly on the warmer side for.

A few more clouds show up on Wednesday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Rain chances build late into the day on Thursday as another cold front moves through. We’ll see that cool temperatures down once again into our late week and weekend forecast with highs returning to the 60s.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with a seasonal high in the mid 60s. Your 7 day Forecast has a warming trend into the mid week with highs returning to the 70s for Valentines Day.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.