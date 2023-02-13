Sunny skies but a chilly start

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 7:21 AM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start over the Panhandle this morning on satellite and radar with clear skies. We’ll see plenty of sunshine in today’s forecast. But it’ll be chilly sunshine in the morning!

We’re getting the day started in the 30s inland to near 40 on the coast. Dress warmly out the door this morning as we’ll want the extra layer for much of the day. We’ll reach the upper 50s to near 60 degrees by lunch today. Under the sunshine this afternoon, temperatures warm into the mid 60s for a very seasonal feel. You’ll be able to shed the extra layer into the afternoon. But keep it handy for any late afternoon or evening plans as we’ll start to cool off quickly.

Lows tonight won’t get quite as chilly as this morning’s temperatures. We’ll cool off into the 40s tonight for a very seasonal start to our Tuesday for February.

High pressure cruises by the Southeast early on this week to bring about the abundant sunshine today. As it shifts to our east tomorrow, we’ll see a southerly breeze kick in by the afternoon. That will bring about a few more clouds in our skies. But also warm temperatures into the low 70s for Valentine’s Day.

All plans are a go on Tuesday for Valentine’s! It’ll be a very comfortable day, and a cool evening for any dinner plans to dress slightly on the warmer side for.

A few more clouds show up on Wednesday with highs warming into the mid 70s. Rain chances build late into the day on Thursday as another cold front moves through. We’ll see that cool temperatures down once again into our late week and weekend forecast with highs returning to the 60s.

Bottom Line...

For today, sunny skies with a seasonal high in the mid 60s. Your 7 day Forecast has a warming trend into the mid week with highs returning to the 70s for Valentines Day.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artie Rodriguez, 52.
Walton County School Resource officer arrested
Rain holds off for annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade.
Rain holds off for annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade
Tennessee-based Food assistance nonprofit One Generation Away has opened a warehouse in Panama...
Tennessee-based food nonprofit expands to Panama City
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show
A dog owner in Kansas says he find out his pet ingested meth while walking in the park.
‘Shocked’: Dog rushed to vet clinic after ingesting meth at park

Latest News

Sunday Evening Forecast
Sunshine works us back to the 70s this week
Saturday Evening Forecast
Breezy but sunny forecast by Sunday afternoon
Rain chances continue through Saturday.
Weekend Forecast
Rain chances continue through Saturday.
Weekend Forecast