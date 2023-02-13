Sunshine works us back to the 70s this week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Happy game day everyone!

It’s been a whirlwind of a weekend so far... literally. After yesterday’s showers and storms, breezy conditions have had us holding on to our hats throughout most of Sunday. Thankfully, things are rapidly calming down for the evening forecast tonight. Winds will become northwesterly at around 5-10 mph tonight, with skies remaining clear through the overnight hours. This will help aid the continuing cooldown in Northwest Florida. Inland lows plummet to the 30s tonight, will coastal communities barely holding on to the low 40s. This will make for a wintery feel as you step out the door Monday morning, so bundle up!

Sunshine remains widespread for Monday, which will do good work on our temperatures by helping them rebound to the mid-60s. Low humidity will help make for a fantastic afternoon despite that cold start. Temps keep on warming for Tuesday, as highs flirt with the 70-degree mark. We’ll comfortably sit in the 70s for Wednesday and Thursday, ahead of our next cold front and widespread showers Thursday night into Friday morning.

