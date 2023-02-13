Super Bowl LVII celebrated by fans near and far in PCB

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles were featured on the National Football League’s biggest stage Sunday night.

Some football fans enjoyed the big game in the comfort of their own home while others decided to venture out to local restaurants.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s fans from both teams packed in before the game even started. However, it wasn’t just local residents who were part of the lively atmosphere.

Folks from Philadelphia and Kansas also sported their teams’ colors.

“I was born and raised in Philadelphia,” Eagles fan Stephen Burns said. “I’ve never seen the Eagles play this well in my 63 years of living.”

“It’s great to have the Kansas City Chiefs playing,” Chiefs fan Malcolm Copeland said. “Where we are from Topeka, Kansas, it’s only 60 miles from Kansas City. To be here and visit the family is great.”

Two brothers playing against each other marked Super Bowl history.

The Chiefs ultimately took the win against the Eagles. The final score was 38-35.

