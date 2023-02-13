Super Bowl LVII celebrated by fans near and far in PCB

By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 10:46 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Kansas City Chiefs and the Philadelphia Eagles were featured on the National Football League’s biggest stage Sunday night.

Some football fans enjoyed the big game in the comfort of their own home while others decided to venture out to local restaurants.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s fans from both teams packed in before the game even started. However, it wasn’t just local residents who were part of the lively atmosphere.

Folks from Philadelphia and Kansas also sported their teams’ colors.

“I was born and raised in Philadelphia,” Eagles fan Stephen Burns said. “I’ve never seen the Eagles play this well in my 63 years of living.”

“It’s great to have the Kansas City Chiefs playing,” Chiefs fan Malcolm Copeland said. “Where we are from Topeka, Kansas, it’s only 60 miles from Kansas City. To be here and visit the family is great.”

Two brothers playing against each other marked Super Bowl history.

The Chiefs ultimately took the win against the Eagles. The final score was 38-35.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artie Rodriguez, 52.
Walton County School Resource officer arrested
Officials say Wasserman met the juveniles after picking them up near Zoo World on Front Beach...
Man arrested for sex crimes in Panama City Beach
night to shine
Panama City church hosts ‘Night to Shine’ prom for people with special needs
Tennessee-based Food assistance nonprofit One Generation Away has opened a warehouse in Panama...
Tennessee-based food nonprofit expands to Panama City
Rain holds off for annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade.
Rain holds off for annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade

Latest News

Pets of all shapes and sizes participated in this year's Mardi Gras Pet Parade.
Annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras Pet Parade ends on high note
Sorrow turns to tension over Turkey's earthquake response
Locals with family in Syria and Turkey, in disbelief after deadly earthquakes
Locals with family in Syria and Turkey, in disbelief after deadly earthquakes
Fans across the country, including the panhandle, are getting ready for the big game.
Local Football Fans React to Super Bowl LVII