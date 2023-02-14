Arnold girls soccer team preparing to hit the road for playoff match

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Two area girls soccer teams are preparing for third round playoff matches, or what they call regional finals.

Those two tewamas pis into a 5A region final Tuesday at Lincoln. The Marlins beating Clay Sunday 8-1 in a match delayed from Friday because of the weather. The Marlins now 9-7-1 and riding a five match win streak! So not the most impressive record, but perhaps a team getting hot at exactly the right time?

”It’s that and we’ve battled injuries all year long.” Arnold head coach Daniel Griffin told me Monday night. “We’ve had sickness and flu. You name it we’ve just had a lot of things. One of our best players had a concussion at the beginning of the year to start the season off. And then of course we’ve got two players that play both basketball and soccer at the same time. They missed several games during that part of the season. But we’ve really all come together now and we’re doing pretty well. We do have two injuries right now but other than that our starting 11 is pretty strong right now.”

That Arnold match at Lincoln Tuesday in Tallahassee set for 7 eastern. The Marlins did play the Trojans once before this season, with the latter winning that match last month 2-0. Coach Griffin says his team is very confident it can hit the road and compete with Lincoln Tuesday.

As for South Walton, the Seahawks winning their first two playoff matches easily, beating Santa Fe and West Florida by a combined score of 14-1. Even Friday’s rain couldn’t slow them down in the 6-1 win over the Jaguars. South Walton set to host Stanton, out of Jacksonville, Tuesday at 7.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.