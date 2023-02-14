Candidates set for Panama City mayoral race

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Incumbent Greg Brudnicki, Brenda Lewis-Williams, and Mike Rohan are the three candidates vying for your vote for Mayor of Panama City April 18.

Mayor Brudnicki has held the position since 2011.

“I first ran 12 years ago,” Brudnicki said. “I told everyone I’m not a politician looking for another job. I’m a businessman who wants to be your mayor.”

The mayor said he’s running for re-election to continue what he started.

“We’ve progressed,” Brudnicki said. “I mean look what we’ve done Downtown. Look at the things we’ve got going on. We’re going to be spending some $400 million on infrastructure within the city.”

However, infrastructure is something Brudnicki’s opponent Brenda Lewis-Williams said needs much more attention.

“We have a city that has poor infrastructure,” Lewis-Williams said. “We need to address those issues and how we’re going to fix them.”

The mayor’s other opponent Mike Rohan echoed the same concern.

“I’ve talked to people on the street,” Rohan said. “People continuously complain, and I’ve noticed myself there are potholes everywhere.”

Lewis-Williams said potholes grabbed her attention in getting involved in the race.

“A pothole made me do it,” she said.

Fiscal concerns are also being brought to the forefront.

“We need fiscal and financial responsibility and integrity,” Lewis-Williams said.

Rohan said the Panama City Fire Assessment is a burden on taxpayers.

“I tell you, if I can get two other votes, that tax will either be gone or significantly reduced,” he said.

Regardless, Brudnicki said the city deserves an experienced leader.

“There’s so many things going on that we need my leadership,” the mayor said.

Rohan said he ran for mayor four years ago. Lewis-Williams said this is her first time getting “both feet into the political arena.”

