Connect mind and soul with your partner this Valentine’s Day

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to grow closer to your loved ones.

Brooke Bruhmuller-Faust, a yoga instructor with Myst 30A, walked the NewsChannel 7 Today crew through steps on how you can spend some quality time with your significant other.

She shared meditation practices to help you connect and bring awareness to yourself and partner.

Watch the videos attached to see how Sam and Jessica connected as friends.

