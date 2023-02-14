CUTE: Otters paint Valentine’s Day cards for hospital patients

Caption
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLEN, N.H. (CNN) – Otters at a New Hampshire Aquarium are helping others celebrate Valentine’s Day this year with homemade cards.

Otters at the Living Shores Aquarium painted Valentine’s Day cards, called “ottergrams.” The aquarium said the cards will go to hospital patients along with 10 lucky sweepstakes winners.

The animal artists are five Asian small-clawed otters named Harry, Teddy, Peanut, Jelly, and Saco.

Animal-safe red and pink paint on their paws was used to make the creations.

The aquarium said it might make the “ottergrams” a Valentine’s Day tradition.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s been more than four years since anyone’s strolled through the mall and still, there are no...
Will the Panama City Mall ever see progress?
The collision happened on Caverns Road on the Chipola River Bridge.
Head-on collision in Jackson County, driver with serious injuries
The woman was able to flag down a real deputy, Morin allegedly tried to leave, but was caught.
Man impersonating deputy arrested, police say
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
A rear-end crash occurred in Jackson County Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
State Road crash, minor injuries

Latest News

Alaska police said they gave a ride home to Elvis Pigsley after someone found him out in the...
Pig who ‘looked cold’ gets free ride home in police cruiser
Louisiana Sen. Kennedy on unknown flying objects: “This has been going on for a long, long, long tim
FILE - Pictured in promotional posters outside Fox News studios at News Corporation...
NY court nixes Fox News’ bid to end voting tech firm’s suit
FILE - Lael Brainard, President Joe Biden's nominee to be Vice Chair of the Federal Reserve,...
Biden names Fed vice chair Brainard to head Economic Council
Lawmakers take a hard look at the dangers teens & kids can face online