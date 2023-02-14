Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested

A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.

On Feb. 4, investigators with Bay County Sheriff’s Office say they made a traffic stop on Highway 79, and made contact with the driver, 36-year-old Jessica Heath.

During the stop, deputies say they brought out narcotics detection K-9 Fila to determine if an odor of narcotics was coming from the car. The canine allegedly rendered a positive alert to the presence of drugs, and officials began to search the car.

After a search, BSCO deputies claim nearly a half-pound of meth was found in a large Ziploc bag, as well as THC resin, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Health was arrested on charges of trafficking in meth, importation of a controlled substance, possession of THC resin, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and driving with a suspended license.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s been more than four years since anyone’s strolled through the mall and still, there are no...
Will the Panama City Mall ever see progress?
The collision happened on Caverns Road on the Chipola River Bridge.
Head-on collision in Jackson County, driver with serious injuries
The woman was able to flag down a real deputy, Morin allegedly tried to leave, but was caught.
Man impersonating deputy arrested, police say
A rear-end crash occurred in Jackson County Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
State Road crash, minor injuries
331 Bridge northbound in South Walton is down to one lane on the entire bridge.
331 down to one lane, crews working

Latest News

A murder trial is underway for a crime that happened in Panama City Beach back in 2020.
Robert Butler Murder Trial Day One
Candy remains at the top of the list for Valentine's Day celebrations for a reason. The...
Preparing for a busy day of sales with the Candymaker Candy Store
Candy remains at the top of the list for Valentine's Day celebrations for a reason. The...
Preparing for a busy day of sales with the Candymaker Candy Store part two
Candy remains at the top of the list for Valentine's Day celebrations for a reason. The...
Preparing for a busy day of sales with the Candymaker Candy Store