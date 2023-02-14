Man impersonating deputy arrested, police say

Morin allegedly asked the woman to give him her car
The woman was able to flag down a real deputy, Morin allegedly tried to leave, but was caught.
The woman was able to flag down a real deputy, Morin allegedly tried to leave, but was caught.(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City man has been arrested for impersonating a deputy after officials say he tried to steal a car.

On Monday, the Bay County Sheriff’s Office say 34-year-old Luigi Morin officials bumped a woman’s car with his bike, got off, and started yelling at the driver.

Officials say he then told the woman he was a deputy and demanded she give her car to him.

The driver then was able to flag down a real deputy. Morin allegedly tried to leave but was caught.

Deputies arrested Morin on charges of grand theft and impersonating a law enforcement officer.

