Missing Lynn Haven juvenile found

Clark has been located and found safe.
Clark has been located and found safe.(Magan Edwards)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Clark has been located and found safe.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a possible runaway.

17-year-old Lance B. Clare was last seen on Monday evening around 6:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Katie Marie Lane.

He was last known to be wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans. Clark is described as about 5 feet and 9 inches, and around 145 pounds.

Clark reportedly left home after a disagreement with his parents. He has a known medical condition and it is unknown if he has any medication with him.

Anyone with information regarding Clark’s location is asked to contact the Lynn Haven Police Department at 850-265-4111.

In this special edition of Time Travel Tuesday, Local Historian Bill Hudson is looking for his...
Time Travel Tuesday: Valentine’s Day edition
