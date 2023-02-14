Monday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a clear & chilly night tonight in NWFL with lows in the upper 30s inland and 40s along the coast. On Tuesday skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low to mid 70s. Winds will be S/SE at 5-15 mph. The humidity will increase on Wednesday into Thursday. A cold front will bring storms to NWFL late Thursday into early Friday. There will be a small risk of severe weather the way it looks right now. By the weekend colder air will return with sunshine.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

