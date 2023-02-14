Pleasant weather for Valentine’s Day

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 7:51 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Tuesday morning everyone and Happy Valentine’s Day!

We’re relatively quiet over the Panhandle this morning with just some high upper-level clouds moving through. These thin cirrus clouds will allow for some sunshine to mix in today. But we’ll generally see a mix of sun and clouds throughout the day and at most times more sun than clouds.

Temperatures are chilly out the door once again. You’ll want to wear something warm to start the day. But like yesterday be sure it’s something you can shed as we head into the midday and see warmer temperatures. Highs today warm into the low 70s on the coast to mid 70s inland for a very spring-like feel. It’ll be a very comfortable day, and a cool evening for any dinner plans to dress slightly on the warmer side for.

High pressure cruises by to our east today and we’ll see a southerly breeze kick in by the afternoon. That will bring about a few more clouds in our skies through the midweek.

Despite the clouds, highs still warm in the more humid southerly flow. We’ll reach the mid to upper 70s for highs on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances build late into the day on Thursday as another cold front moves through. There’s a chance for some strong storms Thursday night with gusty winds our primary concern as well as an isolated tornado threat.

The front brings a cool down through the day on Friday with highs mainly in the 50s in the afternoon or near 60°. It’ll be a struggle to reach 60 on Saturday in sunny skies before we return to a more seasonal high in the upper 60s by Sunday.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly to mostly sunny skies with highs near 70 on the coast to 74 inland. Your 7 Day Forecast has a warming trend into the mid week with rain chances returning late in the day on Thursday, mainly Thursday night.

