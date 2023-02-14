Preparing for a busy day of sales with the Candymaker Candy Store

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Although there are many ways to celebrate the day of love that is Valentine’s Day, candy remains a top priority on the list.

That is why the Candymaker Candy Store in Panama City Beach was up early Tuesday preparing for the busy sales day ahead.

The only location on the beach that makes their own saltwater taffy, the Candymaker Candy Store takes pride in their wall of taffy flavors, fresh batches of fudge and pralines and of course, an assortment of chocolate covered strawberries.

The Candymaker Candy Store is located in Pier Park next to Target.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s been more than four years since anyone’s strolled through the mall and still, there are no...
Will the Panama City Mall ever see progress?
The collision happened on Caverns Road on the Chipola River Bridge.
Head-on collision in Jackson County, driver with serious injuries
The woman was able to flag down a real deputy, Morin allegedly tried to leave, but was caught.
Man impersonating deputy arrested, police say
A rear-end crash occurred in Jackson County Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
State Road crash, minor injuries
331 Bridge northbound in South Walton is down to one lane on the entire bridge.
331 down to one lane, crews working

Latest News

A murder trial is underway for a crime that happened in Panama City Beach back in 2020.
Robert Butler Murder Trial Day One
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
Candy remains at the top of the list for Valentine's Day celebrations for a reason. The...
Preparing for a busy day of sales with the Candymaker Candy Store part two
Candy remains at the top of the list for Valentine's Day celebrations for a reason. The...
Preparing for a busy day of sales with the Candymaker Candy Store