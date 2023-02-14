Preparing for a busy day of sales with the Candymaker Candy Store

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Although there are many ways to celebrate the day of love that is Valentine’s Day, candy remains a top priority on the list.

That is why the Candymaker Candy Store in Panama City Beach was up early Tuesday preparing for the busy sales day ahead.

The only location on the beach that makes their own saltwater taffy, the Candymaker Candy Store takes pride in their wall of taffy flavors, fresh batches of fudge and pralines and of course, an assortment of chocolate covered strawberries.

The Candymaker Candy Store is located in Pier Park next to Target.

