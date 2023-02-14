Rutherford getting set for second home playoff game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Rutherford is one of four area teams still practicing this week, still working towards a possible state championship! Coach Tony Davis’ squad making relatively easy work of Beachside in their first round playoff game, or regional quarterfinal, this past Friday. The Rams more than doubling their opponents points in the 72-34 win. That moving Rutherford, which is the second of 8 seeds in this 4A region, into a region semifinal tomorrow night, again on the home floor. That comes against Bolles, so back to back games against teams out of the Jacksonville area. And back to back years facing Bolles in the playoffs.

“Jacksonville Bolles, a very good team.” coach Davis told me Monday morning. “Well coached, solid shooters. They play very sound, run a great offense. You know last year they came over here and really shot the ball well against Rutherford. I sat in the bleachers and watched that game. So I have tremendous respect for Jacksonville Bolles. We’re going to approach them they way with approach every opponent, with tremendous respect. And just put our best foot forward, hopefully we’ll come out on top.”

Last year, despite Bolles shooting lights out from beyond the arc, the Rams were able to gut out a 60-58 first round win. So Davis and the Rams won’t take them lightly this time around. And they will prepare accordingly, the coach says.

”The key is trying to balance the practice time, preparation. Of course we try to emphasize taking it game by game. We’ve encouraged the girls to stay healthy, we need everybody, we don’t have a lot of numbers, so we definitely have to stay healthy. We worked hard just on film study and game preparation and mental aspects of it today. We’ll go through some things, that kind of, as coaches say, put the hay in the barn, and go out and play and see what’s it gonna be.”

As for being able to host Tuesday, that’s a big deal coach Davis adds, not just for his team and the Rutherford faithful, but for fans throughout the area which he hopes will be pulling for the Rams as well.

“You know if Rutherford wins our entire community is winning.” coach Davis explains “So we’re excited to be able to represent this community. A lot of great kids around, a lot of great programs, we’re just fortunate and blessed enough to be the program to represent this community. So we’re just excited about it, it’s a great time a great time of year. We are looking forward to the fans coming out and supporting us, near and far. So let’s just support one another moving forward and try to bring this State championship back to Panama City.”

That game Tuesday set for a 7 o’clock tip. Also Tuesday, a pair of 1A games for local teams, with two time defending state champs Ponce De Leon hosting Jay, and Graceville hosting Port St. Joe. Highlights and finals in our late news Tuesday night.

