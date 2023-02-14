Silver Alert in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has a Silver Alert for 77-year old Grady Rose Robinson who suffers from dementia. She left her home on Reinke Drive around 11:30 a.m. Monday in her car.

Her vehicle, as a 2016 white Hyundai Santa Fe Sport, was seen heading south on State Road 85 around 1:30 p.m. Her cell phone was found at her residence.

Anyone with information please contact the OCSO at 850.651.7400 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

