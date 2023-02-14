Walton County Sheriff’s office gearing up for spring break season

Authorities say they need your help in keeping the peace, so if you see something that concerns you, no matter how small, call the sheriff's office right away.
By Claire Jones
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 8:20 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As the weather gets warmer and March rolls around, more travelers are expected to come into the area for spring break.

With more people coming into town, Walton County Sheriff’s officials are working to ensure they are ready to keep everyone in the area safe.

“It’s that time of year again. Spring break is upon us,” WCSO Captain Dustin Cosson said. “We are increasing our response, like we do every year, to ensure we have the appropriate staff to address any kind of issues that come from that increase of people coming to the area.”

Many south Walton County residents said they are pleased to know law enforcement is working to keep things under control as more teenagers on spring break come to the area.

“I think it’s a very good thing they’re putting in place,” Addison Archer, a local resident, said. “The more cops, the better during that time just to get a hold on things so things don’t get out of hand. It was very big last year, and, you know, obviously the break-ins and stuff like that.”

With every passing year, as more teenagers come into town, deputies say safety is always a top priority.

“A lot of times, the teenagers- they kind of venture out. And so those are the age groups that we’re focusing on. Underage drinking, criminal mischief, breech of peace, house parties, things of that nature. That’s what we’ll be focusing on,” Cosson said.

In an effort to tamper down possible “open house” parties, which have reportedly become increasingly more common, WCSO officials said they are dedicating more resources to stop any illegal or disruptive activity.

“One thing we’ve done the last couple years, we have a dedicated squad,” Cosson said. “Four or five deputies that go out, their sole function is to find potential house parties and address them appropriately.”

Walton County law enforcement are on high alert this year, after more than 200 teenagers broke into an $8 million mansion in Watercolor of June 2022. Deputies said that incident is still under investigation, and they are working to ensure similar incidents do not occur again.

“We have those deputies go out every single night and proactively enforce anything that may lead to an open house party because we know they can get out of control quickly, and so it’s ultimately our responsibility to make sure that doesn’t happen,” Cosson said.

Authorities said while they are dedicating more resources to stop crime before it begins, they need the public’s help to do so. They said if residents are concerned about something, no matter how small it may seem, to call the Walton County Sheriff’s Office immediately so they can investigate.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Artie Rodriguez, 52.
Walton County School Resource officer arrested
The collision happened on Caverns Road on the Chipola River Bridge.
Head-on collision in Jackson County, driver with serious injuries
Rain holds off for annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade.
Rain holds off for annual St. Andrews Mardi Gras parade
A woman in a black SUV allegedly slammed into cars and nearly hit pedestrians in the parking...
Suspect arrested after parking lot rampage caught on camera
Rihanna performs during the halftime show at the NFL Super Bowl 57 football game between the...
Rihanna is pregnant again, rep says after Super Bowl show

Latest News

PC City Hall
Candidates set for Panama City mayoral race
It’s been more than four years since anyone’s strolled through the mall and still, there are no...
Will the Panama City Mall ever see progress?
Rain chances will return by later on this week.
Monday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will return by later on this week.
Monday Evening Forecast