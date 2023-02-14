Will the Panama City Mall ever see progress?

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One of NewsChannel 7′s most frequently asked questions from viewers is when can we expect to see progress at the Panama City Mall? NewsChannel 7 has covered this story multiple times over the past couple of years. Plans were released a while back for a huge redevelopment project, but some residents said it feels like empty promises.

Monday, NewsChannel 7 flew the Sky 7 drone to get a better look from above. Visible damage from Hurricane Michael still covers most of the property. It seems the only progress being made is safety precautions from the city.

It’s been more than four years since anyone’s strolled through the mall and still, there are no signs of redevelopment.

“We’d like to see more, especially that being kind of one of the first things people see as they come into Panama City is the mall,” Michael Fuller, Director of Development Services for the city of Panama City, said. “Of course, we want it to be attractive looking and vibrant and a center for activity.”

Now, even the few businesses left are leaving.

“Recently you’ve had Planet Fitness relocate to over near Kohls. Starbucks and Vitamin Shoppe announced plans to move across the street at Bay City Point,” Fuller said. “So there’s really not going to be a whole lot left on the mall property.”

Video captured on the Sky 7 drone shows walls caved in, broken doors, and shattered windows at the old Sears property. There’s an entire area gated off due to flooding at the ramp. This portion of the mall is owned by Seritage Growth Properties, which city officials currently have a code enforcement case opened with due to safety hazards.

“As a matter of fact, Seritage Growth Properties has been relatively quiet throughout enforcement proceedings we’ve had with them. We hadn’t got any response from them,” Fuller said.

Despite the silence, the city put in gates to keep people out and plan to do a full inspection of the property next.

“And if we can’t get Seritage to be responsive, the city will complete that effort and then any work we do complete on the sears building will in turn around be filed as a lien against the property at which point we can then add it to their tax roll and so it’s no cost to the city that is ultimately the property owner that pays it,” Fuller said.

The largest portion of the mall is owned by Hendon Properties, which has been promising a huge redevelopment for years. In 2021, the city rezoned the property at the owner’s request in hopes of speeding up the redevelopment process. But as of Monday, representatives told NewsChannel 7 they still have no update.

The Florida Department of Transportation is currently negotiating to acquire a portion of the mall property near State Road 77 as part of the future 231 widening project, but that land does not have any building structure on it.

