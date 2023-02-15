Armed man arrested on multiple charges

When the responding deputy removed Rodriguez, they allegedly spotted a wrapper with suspected meth on the floorboard of the car.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HOLT, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man has been charged with multiple offenses after officials claim he had a gun and drugs.

On Wednesday, deputies with Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call overnight about a man allegedly pointing a gun at another man’s head at Brown’s Grocery Store in Holt.

On arrival, OCSO says 39-year-old David Rodriguez of Destin was standing next to a white car when they arrived and got into the driver’s door when the deputy started talking to him.

When he was reportedly told to exit the vehicle, Rodriguez was then placed in the back of a patrol car while the deputy began to investigate.

When the responding deputy removed Rodriguez, they allegedly spotted a wrapper with suspected meth on the floorboard of the car.

The owner of the white car then told OCSO they could search the vehicle for any weapons, where officials say a black revolver was then found edged between the center console and the driver’s seat.

Rodriguez was charged with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

He was also reportedly convicted on prior charges ranging from lewd and lascivious behavior and a sex offender violation, as well as two separate possession charges of a controlled substance.

