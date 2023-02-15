Attorney alleges Brian Laundrie’s mother wrote letter offering to help bury a body

Gabby Petito's parents are suing the parents of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for emotional...
Gabby Petito's parents are suing the parents of her fiancé, Brian Laundrie, for emotional distress in relation to Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip.(Gabby Petito / Instagram)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 11:27 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - An attorney has accused Brian Laundrie’s mother of possibly offering him a shovel to bury Gabby Petito’s body in a letter to her son.

Patrick Reilly, an attorney for the parents of Gabby Petito, revealed knowledge of a letter to that effect during a remote court hearing Tuesday. He said that he saw the letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother at an FBI regional office.

Reilly claims the letter offered Brian Laundrie assistance such as “helping him get out of prison, getting a shovel and some other things,” according to CNN. He said the envelope read “burn after reading.”

The Petitos are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in relation to Gabby Petito’s death during a 2021 road trip with her fiancé, Brian Laundrie.

Gabby Petito’s remains were found at a national forest in Wyoming, and her death was ruled a homicide. The FBI says before taking his own life, Brian Laundrie wrote in a notebook he was responsible for his fiancée’s death.

A defense attorney for Laundrie’s parents said the letter is irrelevant to the lawsuit, and they shouldn’t have to produce it. He also claims the letter was written before the couple’s trip, CNN reports.

The case is set for trial in August.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
It’s been more than four years since anyone’s strolled through the mall and still, there are no...
Will the Panama City Mall ever see progress?
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
McNair Arrest
Georgia man arrested for meth trafficking, K-9 assist
The collision happened on Caverns Road on the Chipola River Bridge.
Head-on collision in Jackson County, driver with serious injuries

Latest News

Rams get home win over Bolles Tuesday
Rutherford gets home win over Bolles Tuesday
Bay District Schools Meeting
Bay District Schools Meeting
PC Hurricane Buyout Program
PC Hurricane Buyout Program
Lynn Haven Sports Park & Trails Projects
Lynn Haven Sports Park & Trails Projects