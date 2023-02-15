Cancer prevention during the month of February

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - February is National Cancer Prevention Month.

Dr. Hasan Murshed, a Radiation Oncologist at the Hope Regional Cancer Center, shared steps on how to prevent the disease.

Dr. Murshed said while there are some traits you can’t avoid, like gender or aging, there are everyday practices you can incorporate to live a healthy life.

He recommends skin protection against the sun, healthy eating, and regular exercise. He also said to avoid smoking and to drink alcohol in moderation.

To hear more on what Dr. Murshed had to say, you can watch the video attached to this article.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.