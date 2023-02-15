Former Lynn Haven Mayor offered plea arrangement ahead of trial.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The latest in the Lynn Haven Corruption Case, former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson has been offered a plea arrangement according to court documents.

On Wednesday, a document signed by three federal prosecutors was entered into the court record.

If the deal is signed by Anderson, and approved by a judge, Anderson will now only be facing one charge. Anderson was originally facing 64 charges in the corruption case, in recent weeks 62 of those counts were dropped leaving two charges.

According to the document, the one charge Anderson is faced with is lying to the FBI during a criminal investigation.

As far as NewsChannel 7 is aware, Anderson has yet to sign the document. In addition, like all plea deals, Anderson will also have to admit guilt to a federal judge.

Anderson was set to stand trial on Feb. 27, along with the other defendant in the corruption case James Finch. If Anderson signs the deal, she will waive her right to a jury trial.

NewsChannel 7 reached out to Anderson and her attorney for comment on the matter. They have no response at this time.

The full plea document can be read below.