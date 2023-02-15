Georgia man arrested for meth trafficking, K-9 assist

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested on drug charges, and authorities say a K-9 helped make it happen.

On Feb. 10, deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office pulled over 73-year-old Bill McNair after they allegedly smelled something coming from his car.

Officials say after bringing out K-9 Fila, she gave a positive alert during a sniff around the vehicle.

Deputies say during probable cause search, they then found a black bag with more than a pound of meth and an ounce of crack cocaine inside, pot, and a handgun.

McNair is charged with meth trafficking, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

