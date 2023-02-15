Georgia man arrested for meth trafficking, K-9 assist

McNair Arrest
McNair Arrest(Bay County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 6:51 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested on drug charges, and authorities say a K-9 helped make it happen.

On Feb. 10, deputies with Bay County Sheriff’s Office pulled over 73-year-old Bill McNair after they allegedly smelled something coming from his car.

Officials say after bringing out K-9 Fila, she gave a positive alert during a sniff around the vehicle.

Deputies say during probable cause search, they then found a black bag with more than a pound of meth and an ounce of crack cocaine inside, pot, and a handgun.

McNair is charged with meth trafficking, felon in possession of a firearm, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

It’s been more than four years since anyone’s strolled through the mall and still, there are no...
Will the Panama City Mall ever see progress?
The collision happened on Caverns Road on the Chipola River Bridge.
Head-on collision in Jackson County, driver with serious injuries
The woman was able to flag down a real deputy, Morin allegedly tried to leave, but was caught.
Man impersonating deputy arrested, police say
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
A rear-end crash occurred in Jackson County Monday, according to Florida Highway Patrol.
State Road crash, minor injuries

Latest News

Storms pass through the panhandle Thursday night/Friday AM.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Senior Destin Couple Together for 64 Years
Lynn Haven Swearing-In
Marina Civic Center Latest
TDC Meeting