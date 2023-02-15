Madi Middleton is this week’s Walborsky, Bradley and Fleming Student Athlete of the Week

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -“Well growing up it was just like a kind of secondhand kind of thing, I was just kind of a smarter kid. And when I got to high school it was just my mom!” Senior Madi Middleton there crediting her mother with helping her to get where she is today, and academically speaking, that’s a 4.2 grade point average! “She doesn’t let me do less then she knows what I can do.” Madi adds “And she knows that if I did study for a little bit I could have an A. So she’s not going to let me slip up just because I’m lazy or I don’t want to. She’s going to, not force me to do it but say it in a way that makes me realize it’s worth doing.”

So the books are in order and now so too are the weights. Middleton, competing in the 183 pound class, has qualified for the State Meet set for Saturday in Lakeland. That her third trip to State! “The girl has yet to medal at a state championship.” says Madi’s weightlifting coach and one of her teachers, Josh Flaig. “She’s been hungry and motivated, failure hasn’t stopped her. And everybody just assumes she’s the best because she carries herself like it. But she’s kept that motivation day in and day out. And she’s about to do something really special in her senior year.” Medal or not, the coach says Madi is special because she dedicates herself to the sport in a very big way. And also gives of herself to her teammates! “But it’s really allowed me to let the kids take ownership of the team.” says coach Flaig “And it’s really been a big change for our team to be successful, because now it’s just not Coach saying the same thing over and over. I can let Madi do that. And it’s been very organic and the girls love it. And they always know if they need to talk to somebody they can talk to Madi. And it’s not like they have to talk to dad they can talk to Madi and she’s always going to put them in the right direction.” The affinity her coach feels for her is certainly returned! “He’s awesome like talk about a guy who doesn’t have kids but he makes every kid on that team feel like he’s your dad. And I don’t have like a great relationship with my father, so he really is like my dad!”

Madi will be joined by five of her teammates down at the State Meet this coming weekend. Beyond the lifting, and high school, well her plan is to attend the University of West Florida and study business accounting. For now she’ll be happy adding up all the pounds she can lift in Lakeland! Newschannel Seven’s Student Athlete of the Week is sponsored by Wakborsky Bradley and Fleming.

