Panama City Beach tourism numbers boom in 2022

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bumper-to-bumper traffic and booked-up hotels only confirm one thing: 2022 was another booming year in Panama City Beach.

The TDC presented the numbers fourth quarter, as well as a year-end recap at Tuesday’s meeting. It was not a surprise to most to hear that 2022 was a superstar year.

“We really saw our continued growth after the pandemic, our revenues were up 50%. This year, we really held on to those revenues,” Dan Rowe, President of Visit Panama City Beach, said. “You know, we’ve been in this business for a very long time. and it’s a great place to be.”

Data shows visitors spent a whopping $3.1 billion throughout the fiscal year 2022.

“They come here for the food, for the restaurants, pier park,” Panama City Beach Councilman Phil Chester said.

But in a race for economic opportunity, it seems sports tourism is taking the lead with the Publix Sports Complex bringing in roughly $139 million.

Not only is the city seeing growth across the board, but the growth is also coming in from across the United States.

“We opened the airport back in 2010. And since then, we’ve seen an increase in all of our passenger traffic from the airport people flying in from destinations further and further away,” Rowe said.

While Georgia, Alabama, and Tennessee still stand as the top three, for the first time, tourism leaders said we’re starting to see more visitors from places like Ohio, Texas, and Indiana.

“That really surprises me, but they do, you know, they do come here. They pass other beaches to get here from Texas. They have to come by all the gulf coast to get here and they come to our beautiful beach,” Chester said.

This past fall, tourism leaders said the percentage of first-time visitors doubled, jumping from 15% in 2021 to 31% in 2022. They said those trends should continue into 2023.

Another shift we’re seeing is the rise in hotels across the beach. Tourism leaders said last summer, hotels brought in roughly $90 million to the area, nearly $60 million of that came from chain hotels.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.