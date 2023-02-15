Panama City could receive grant funding for another voluntary home buyout program

Homeowners impacted by Hurricane Sally in Panama City could get the opportunity to apply to a home buyout program.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Homeowners in flood-prone areas in Panama City might get some long-awaited relief.

City commissioners showed their support for the Hurricane Sally Voluntary Home Buyout Program at Tuesday’s meeting.

It’s for homeowners who experienced repetitive flooding from the hurricane.

The State is providing $22 million for the program. However, the city can apply for up to $5 million of that grant funding.

City Manager Mark McQueen said it’s targeted toward five counties in Northwest Florida.

“This is good news for our property owners who have had properties that have experienced repetitive flooding,” McQueen said. “This gives them the opportunity to actually get market value for their property as opposed to a diminished value for their property because it’s been a repetitive loss.”

City leaders are hosting an information session about the program next Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at City Hall.

Applications are due by April.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

