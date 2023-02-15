Panama City leaders take next step in Marina Civic Center’s future

The Marina Civic Center still sits vacant 4+ years after Hurricane Michael. (WJHG/WECP)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:34 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Panama City leaders are still debating what to do with the Marina Civic Center. Demolishing it, rebuilding it, and expanding on what’s already sitting there are all possible options.

However, city commissioners said they first need to see what’s underneath the building before they finalize anything.

They voted to spend around $7,000 to perform a ground-penetrating radar survey at Tuesday’s meeting. They said they need to examine what’s underground around the site. The data from the survey could help them decide what to do with it moving forward.

They originally paid a contractor an estimated $52,000 for architecture and engineering services. However, they are tacking on an extra $7,000 to check what’s underground.

“We’re doing that regardless of whether or not we expand the building, take the building down, or go to build something else later,” City of Panama City Mayor Greg Brudnicki said. “Anyone of those three options, you’d have to do that.”

The survey is expected to be done within the next two weeks. The city is paying for it.

