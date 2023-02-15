Panama City commissioners approve Beach Dr. sidewalk project

Panama City Commissioners approved $8,000,000 in FDOT grant funding for a sidewalk project...
Panama City Commissioners approved $8,000,000 in FDOT grant funding for a sidewalk project along West Beach Drive.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 14, 2023 at 8:27 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City project 100-plus years in the making is finally coming to fruition.

City commissioners approved an $8 million sidewalk improvement project. The sidewalk will be on the south side of West Beach Drive.

City leaders said it’ll include landscaping, bike racks, water fountains, rest areas, and more.

The 1.5 mile sidewalk will start at Frankford Avenue and end at 6th Street.

“This project has been a vision for a really long time,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street. “Actually, since 1908. When you up your standard of quality of life it’s always going to have a positive impact on the economy and to the way people feel about their city. This project is really a cornerstone piece. There’s no doubt in my mind it’ll be used on many pictures that we take.”

It’s a $9.5 million project in total. The State is covering $8 million. The city is matching that with $1.5 million.

It’s set to start immediately. City officials expect it will take two years to complete it.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
It’s been more than four years since anyone’s strolled through the mall and still, there are no...
Will the Panama City Mall ever see progress?
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
The collision happened on Caverns Road on the Chipola River Bridge.
Head-on collision in Jackson County, driver with serious injuries
The woman was able to flag down a real deputy, Morin allegedly tried to leave, but was caught.
Man impersonating deputy arrested, police say

Latest News

Recreational activities are expanding in the City of Lynn Haven.
Recreational activites expanding in Lynn Haven
Homeowners impacted by Hurricane Sally in Panama City could get the opportunity to apply to a...
Panama City could receive grant funding for another voluntary home buyout program
The Marina Civic Center still sits vacant 4+ years after Hurricane Michael. (WJHG/WECP)
Panama City leaders take next step in Marina Civic Center’s future
Data shows visitors spent a whopping $3.1 billion throughout the fiscal year 2022.
Panama City Beach tourism numbers boom in 2022