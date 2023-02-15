Panama City commissioners approve Beach Dr. sidewalk project

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Panama City project 100-plus years in the making is finally coming to fruition.

City commissioners approved an $8 million sidewalk improvement project. The sidewalk will be on the south side of West Beach Drive.

City leaders said it’ll include landscaping, bike racks, water fountains, rest areas, and more.

The 1.5 mile sidewalk will start at Frankford Avenue and end at 6th Street.

“This project has been a vision for a really long time,” Panama City Commissioner Josh Street. “Actually, since 1908. When you up your standard of quality of life it’s always going to have a positive impact on the economy and to the way people feel about their city. This project is really a cornerstone piece. There’s no doubt in my mind it’ll be used on many pictures that we take.”

It’s a $9.5 million project in total. The State is covering $8 million. The city is matching that with $1.5 million.

It’s set to start immediately. City officials expect it will take two years to complete it.

