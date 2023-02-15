Recreational activites expanding in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Two big projects for those who enjoy parks and recreation are on the horizon in Lynn Haven. After more than four years the Lynn Haven Sports Complex is making a big return.

Phase one of the revival which are the ball fields have been completed. The rest of the park including the gym and new amenities like pickle ball will open in phases.

The city will host a grand re-opening for the sports complex and a dedication for the parks on March 4 at 9 a.m.

Lynn Haven City Manager Vickie Gainer says the new upgrade will be a sight to see.

“When this sports complex is finished it will have every component of great activities from pickle ball to soccer, to football, to baseball, to basketball courts outside and inside, playground equipment as we passed that today,” Gainer said. “I think it’ll be a place that people will hang out an awful lot.”

The complex is not the on activity that is being implemented in Lynn Haven. Progress is being made on the Rails-to-Trails project that has been in the works since 2016.

City of Lynn Haven Commissioner Brandon Aldridge says he is pleased with the strides being made on the Rails-to-Trails project.

“They’ve broken ground. They have the equipment out there, the heavy equipment,” Aldridge said. “I think we’re looking at a July an end of July timeline for completion and then the public will be able to get out and enjoy that trail.”

Rails-to-Trails will run from Highway 390 to U.S. 231.

