Spring feels arrive for the midweek

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start on radar this morning despite a few more clouds showing up in our skies. Some may even see a bit of fog in typical patchy spots. Clouds will generally increase throughout the day today.

We’re getting going on the cool side this morning, not quite as chilly as morning’s prior. Yet you’ll still want some sleeves if your commuting before 8 or 9am as we’ll start the day in the 50s. We’ll warm fast today. So be sure that extra layer is something you can shed into the mid to late morning as we warm into the 70s. Highs today top out in the mid 70s.

Southerly winds have taken over and you may notice a slight uptick in humidity this afternoon. The increased moisture will also lead toward more clouds developing into Thursday’s forecast. But rain chances hold off until the end of the day, and mainly inland with a few spotty to scattered showers possible late in the afternoon.

The better rain chance comes Thursday night into Friday morning with the passage of a cold front. We’ll see the rains thin out Friday morning after about 8 or 9am and temperatures will start cooling off.

In fact, Friday will be one of those days where we start out milder in the morning in the mid 60s and see temperatures drop off into the 50s by the late afternoon.

Bottom Line...

For today, clouds gradually increase today with highs in the mid 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast has rain chances increasing late in the day tomorrow, turning likely for a few quick showers Thursday night into early Friday morning.

