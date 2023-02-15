Tuesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s going to be a milder night tonight in NWFL as moisture increases over our area. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 50s inland & near 60 at the coast. There could be some patchy fog early Wednesday morning in a few spots as well. On Wednesday expect a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the 70s. Winds will be South at 10-15 mph. On Thursday temperatures remain warm with mostly cloudy skies. A cold front brings strong to severe storms early Friday morning. The chances are fairly small and all of us might not even see rain. The storms end Friday AM with colder air returning Friday afternoon (60-ish) and into the weekend. This weekend will be sunny and cold (near 60 Saturday) to start with warmer weather in the upper 60s on Sunday. Expect 70s by Monday.

