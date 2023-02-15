Walton County couple celebrates nearly 65 years of marriage for Valentine’s day

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - One local couple is celebrating nearly 65 years of marriage this Valentine’s Day.

Roslyn and Richard Brown reside at the Brookedale Senior Living Center in Sandestin, and they said they are enjoying spending their golden years together in the panhandle.

“We chose each other. We loved each other from the very beginning,” Roslyn Brown said. “Of course, lots of ups and downs. But we always worked it out. We’ve been happy.”

They told NewsChannel 7 they met in 1957 and said they knew from the beginning that it was meant to be.

“I was living in Columbia, Alabama and he was living in Luverne, Alabama. My sister and her husband moved to Luverne. So I would go up and visit her, and that’s how I met Richard,” Brown said. “I guess, just looking at each other and getting to know each other. We like the same things. We were happy when we were together, and when we were not, we wanted to be, of course.”

They said their most cherished memories are raising their children in the countryside together.

“The best part of our lives was raising those three boys. I think they had a good life, and that’s the most important thing to us.”

For anyone hoping to find a lifelong partner, Roslyn says there are a few boxes to check off.

“Well the first thing you look for, in my opinion, is are they handsome? Are they pretty? Do they act like they’re smart? And honest? Compatible?”

They say it is all about finding the right person and being supportive of one another in order to have a lifetime full of love.

