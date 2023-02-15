Wear It Wednesday styled by Dillard’s in Pier Park

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Temperatures will soon start to rise here in the Panhandle, and stylist at Dillard’s in Pier Park are getting everyone ready for the spring.

Debbie and Maria, fashion experts at Dillard’s Pier Park, styled Sam and Jessica in the latest fashion.

Dillard’s has multiple clothing lines to choose from for any occasion.

At Dillard’s Pier Park, you can make an appointment with a stylist for all of the clothing help you need. You can call (850) 234-2417 to schedule.

If you’re in need of accessories, Dillard’s and Kendra Scott are teaming up to donate to Inheritance of Hope. For details, watch the videos attached to this article.

