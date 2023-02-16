Date Night Done Right: visit a food truck festival

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Are you looking for an entertaining date idea full of craft beer, great food, lawn games, music, and fun for the whole family? Look no further than the Panama City Beach Food Truck & Craft Beer Festival.

Anthony Pepe, the owner of Food Trucks Festivals of America, and John Bass, the owner of Kansas City Wings Food Truck, stopped by the WJHG-TV station to share more about the event.

Bass also whipped up his Kansas City style wings and shared what makes his wings the best.

The festival kicks off at Aaron Bessant Park on Saturday, February 18th, from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. It will continue on Sunday, February 19th, also from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

You can find over 30 food trucks and more than 50 craft beers to enjoy with all.

You can purchase tickets here or learn more about the event on Food Trucks Festivals of America Facebook page here.

