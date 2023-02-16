ECP Airport officials give updates on three large projects

One airport project could make your parking experience a bit smoother later this year.
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:44 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials gave an update on a number of projects at their monthly board meeting.

One of the airport’s main projects in particular is showing progression.

The overflow parking portion is scheduled to be completed by April. That parking area is located between the existing parking lot and the rental car turn-around facility. The long-term, employee, cellphone, and management lot should be completed by September at the latest.

However, there are two other projects that are also underway.

“The other are two interior projects,” ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said. “One is the bag-room expansion, which is where your bags go after the airline takes them from you as they get screened by the TSA. The other is a build out in the terminal to create a larger concourse area.”

Those two projects are still in the permitting phase. McClellan said they’re also still in the process of trying to identify funding.

Florida Department of Transportation’s roundabout project at the airport entrance got delayed due to the wet weather. East and West-bound traffic should be flowing through the roundabout in the next two weeks. It was supposed to be done Feb. 6th.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNair Arrest
Georgia man arrested for meth trafficking, K-9 assist
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
It’s been more than four years since anyone’s strolled through the mall and still, there are no...
Will the Panama City Mall ever see progress?
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

Latest News

Students in Hutchison Beach Elementary School's 'Bolt' program participated in a four-course...
Group of Hutchison Beach Elementary students enjoy meal of a lifetime
The Billfish Tournament is coming back with a bang and a big fat bonus.
Sports tourism takes the lead in Panama City Beach
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
Visit PCB Sports and Special Events Workshop