ECP Airport officials give updates on three large projects

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Northwest Florida Beaches International Airport officials gave an update on a number of projects at their monthly board meeting.

One of the airport’s main projects in particular is showing progression.

The overflow parking portion is scheduled to be completed by April. That parking area is located between the existing parking lot and the rental car turn-around facility. The long-term, employee, cellphone, and management lot should be completed by September at the latest.

However, there are two other projects that are also underway.

“The other are two interior projects,” ECP Executive Director Parker McClellan said. “One is the bag-room expansion, which is where your bags go after the airline takes them from you as they get screened by the TSA. The other is a build out in the terminal to create a larger concourse area.”

Those two projects are still in the permitting phase. McClellan said they’re also still in the process of trying to identify funding.

Florida Department of Transportation’s roundabout project at the airport entrance got delayed due to the wet weather. East and West-bound traffic should be flowing through the roundabout in the next two weeks. It was supposed to be done Feb. 6th.

