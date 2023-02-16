Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10

Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10(FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 8:38 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol officials report they have closed down part of Interstate-10 to work on a crash involving two semi-trucks.

Troopers say the Eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed completely while they work the crash. They are currently working to divert traffic off the interstate at mile marker 136.

Officials confirm at least one of the truck drivers has died.

A traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNair Arrest
Georgia man arrested for meth trafficking, K-9 assist
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
It’s been more than four years since anyone’s strolled through the mall and still, there are no...
Will the Panama City Mall ever see progress?
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

Latest News

Visit PCB Sports and Special Events Workshop
Marianna School Meets K9s
Marianna School Meets K9s
ECP Construction Delays
A small risk of severe weather will be possible early Friday morning.
Wednesday Evening Forecast