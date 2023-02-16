Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida Highway Patrol officials report they have closed down part of Interstate-10 to work on a crash involving two semi-trucks.

Troopers say the Eastbound lanes of I-10 are closed completely while they work the crash. They are currently working to divert traffic off the interstate at mile marker 136.

Officials confirm at least one of the truck drivers has died.

A traffic homicide investigation is ongoing.

