Former Lynn Haven Mayor requesting the court to accept an Alford or nolo contendere plea

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Following a hearing on Wednesday, former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson, requested the court consider accepting an Alford plea or a nolo contendere plea.

According to Chief United States District Judge Mark Walker, the court can and will accept Anderson’s nolo contendere plea or Alford plea if she decides to enter such a plea.

An Alford plea is different from a nolo contendere plea. According to the ninth circuit, an Alford plea is a plea of guilty, in which the defendant maintains their innocence.

According to court documents, the court must find a factual basis exists for an Alford plea but not for a nolo contendere plea.

Judge Walker states Anderson must be prepared to identify at her plea hearing whether she intends to enter an Alford plea or a nolo contendere plea.

Nolo contendere plea is a plea of no contest, in which the defendant does not admit they are guilty or innocent.

Judge Walker states after a careful analysis of both, the court determined the benefits of allowing Anderson to enter a nolo contendere plea outweigh the costs.

The order from Judge Walker says at the plea hearing on February 16th, the parties must be prepared to answer as to the type of plea Anderson intends to answer.

It is not clear at this time which plea Anderson will enter.

