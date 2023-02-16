Former Lynn Haven Mayor requesting the court to accept an Alford or nolo contendere plea

Former Lynn Haven Mayor requesting the court to accept an Alford or nolo contendere plea
Former Lynn Haven Mayor requesting the court to accept an Alford or nolo contendere plea(WJHG)
By Allison Baker
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 10:42 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Following a hearing on Wednesday, former Lynn Haven Mayor Margo Anderson, requested the court consider accepting an Alford plea or a nolo contendere plea.

According to Chief United States District Judge Mark Walker, the court can and will accept Anderson’s nolo contendere plea or Alford plea if she decides to enter such a plea.

An Alford plea is different from a nolo contendere plea. According to the ninth circuit, an Alford plea is a plea of guilty, in which the defendant maintains their innocence.

According to court documents, the court must find a factual basis exists for an Alford plea but not for a nolo contendere plea.

Judge Walker states Anderson must be prepared to identify at her plea hearing whether she intends to enter an Alford plea or a nolo contendere plea.

Nolo contendere plea is a plea of no contest, in which the defendant does not admit they are guilty or innocent.

Judge Walker states after a careful analysis of both, the court determined the benefits of allowing Anderson to enter a nolo contendere plea outweigh the costs.

“This Court can, and will, accept Anderson’s nolo contendere plea if she decides to enter such a plea. For these same reasons, this Court would accept an Alford plea from Anderson, so long as there exists a factual basis for the plea under Rule 11.”

The order from Judge Walker says at the plea hearing on February 16th, the parties must be prepared to answer as to the type of plea Anderson intends to answer.

It is not clear at this time which plea Anderson will enter.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Troopers are currently investigating the scene.
GRAPHIC: RV crash kills two people in Jackson County
McNair Arrest
Georgia man arrested for meth trafficking, K-9 assist
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
Fatal semitruck crash closes eastbound lanes of I-10
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
mom speaks out against opioids
Mom says, “My daughter Amy was 25 and she died from an overdose of something that was laced with fentanyl.”

Latest News

This week's Golden Apple Award Winner.
This Week’s Golden Apple Award Winner is Antonique Sharpe
Food truck festival coming to Panama City Beach.
Date Night Done Right: visit a food truck festival
This week's Golden Apple Award Winner.
Golden Apple Award Winner Antonique Sharpe
Take your date to a food truck festival for a Date Night Done Right.
Date Night Done Right Food Truck Festival