Fountain couple charged in sexual battery case after victims come forward

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Sheriff’s Office announced a Fountain couple was arrested after two victims claiming abuse came forward.

Donald Dwayne Eldridge, 50, of Fountain was arrested for capital sexual battery on a victim less than 12 years old and two counts of sexual battery by a person in custodial authority.

BCSO officials said they began an investigation in January, after two adult victims reported being abused by Eldridge while they were minors.

Investigators said the victims told them that Eldridge routinely engaged in sexual intercourse with both victims for multiple years throughout their adolescence.

One of the victims said the sexual abuse began when she was only 9 years old. The second victim told investigators that the sexual abuse continued through her teenage years.

Officials said they were able to corroborate the victims’ accounts through various techniques. Investigators spoke to independent witnesses who knew the victims during their childhoods and knew about the sexual abuse.

Eldridge’s wife, Teresa Yvonne Eldridge, 54, was also arrested on a charge of tampering with a witness/victim. Officials say after Donald Eldridge was arrested, she contacted one of the victims.

The investigation is ongoing. Additional arrests and charges are expected.

Officials ask anyone with information to contact investigators at (850) 747-4700.

