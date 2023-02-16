GRAPHIC: RV goes over bridge, one confirmed dead

Caption
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 6:36 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials have confirmed one dead after an accident involving an RV in Jackson County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an RV was carrying a Jeep Cherokee eastbound on Interstate 10. For reasons unknown at this time, the RV ran through the guard rail, down the embankment, and into the Chipola River, where it overturned.

Troopers are currently investigating the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more about this incident. If you have any information, please contact authorities.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

McNair Arrest
Georgia man arrested for meth trafficking, K-9 assist
Taylor Schabusiness attacks attorney
GRAPHIC: Woman charged in dismemberment case attacks attorney at hearing
A local woman is in custody after deputies say meth was found in her car.
Half-pound of meth found during vehicle search, woman arrested
It’s been more than four years since anyone’s strolled through the mall and still, there are no...
Will the Panama City Mall ever see progress?
The mother of Anthony Don Mitchell, 33, filed the lawsuit, alleging abuse and neglect leading...
GRAPHIC: Man froze to death after being locked in jail’s kitchen freezer as punishment, lawsuit says

Latest News

Visit PCB Sports and Special Events Workshop
Marianna School Meets K9s
Marianna School Meets K9s
ECP Construction Delays
A small risk of severe weather will be possible early Friday morning.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
A small risk of severe weather will be possible early Friday morning.
Wednesday Evening Forecast