GRAPHIC: RV goes over bridge, one confirmed dead

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Officials have confirmed one dead after an accident involving an RV in Jackson County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, an RV was carrying a Jeep Cherokee eastbound on Interstate 10. For reasons unknown at this time, the RV ran through the guard rail, down the embankment, and into the Chipola River, where it overturned.

Troopers are currently investigating the scene. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more about this incident. If you have any information, please contact authorities.

Copyright 2023 WJHG. All rights reserved.