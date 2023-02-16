Group of Hutchison Beach Elementary students enjoy meal of a lifetime

Students in Hutchison Beach Elementary School's 'Bolt' program participated in a four-course meal Wednesday morning.(WJHG)
By Victoria Scott
Published: Feb. 15, 2023 at 9:42 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Some young men got a five-star dining experience Wednesday morning.

A group of 4th and 5th-grade boys at Hutchison Beach Elementary School enjoyed a four-course meal at the Holiday Inn Resort on Front Beach Road.

They’re part of the school’s ‘Bolt’ program. The ‘Boys on Leadership Team’ is designed to teach boys basic life-long skills.

Principal Glenda Nouskhajian started it in August. ‘Bolt’ students celebrated all of their achievements made in the last six months at the event.

“They are practicing coming into a public place and demonstrating their behavior,” Nouskhajian said. “Just making good eye contact, saying “good morning,” saying “thank you,” placing your napkin on your lap.”

The boys said they didn’t know what was on the menu beforehand. However, they said the event was more than the nice meal.

“Shaking the person who brought you here’s hand and saying “thank you” and not goofing off,” Bolt student Patrick Dion Barron, Jr. said.

“Being respectful and being nice to others,” Gen Carlos Garcia, another Bolt student, said.

The Holiday Inn Resort sponsored the event. The principal said she wants to continue the ‘Bolt’ program moving forward.

